Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.66 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $636.59 or 0.01339070 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $7,680.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00105868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.11 or 1.00009505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.01 or 0.06727043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.