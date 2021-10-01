Wilder World Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $116.08 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00232791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,083,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

