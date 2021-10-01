Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.90. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

