Wings (WINGS) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $527.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00116047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00205193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.