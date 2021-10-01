Wolf Safe Poor People Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $112,187.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00107118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.15 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,072.66 or 1.00032375 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.25 or 0.06844451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

