Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.99

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 3426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

