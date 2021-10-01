X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $7.73 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. X-CASH has a market cap of $7.73 million and $32,650.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004075 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,587,610,483 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.