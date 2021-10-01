XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 16,396 Shares

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $260,419.32.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00.

XBIT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 77,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,750. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in XBiotech by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 138.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 69,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

