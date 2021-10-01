XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Sells $260,419.32 in Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 19,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $260,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00.

Shares of XBIT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. 77,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,793. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in XBiotech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XBiotech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in XBiotech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

