XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 236,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,587. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its position in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

