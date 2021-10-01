XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 236,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,587. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.