xSuter (XSUTER) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $184,218.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, xSuter has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. xSuter has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $184,218.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSuter coin can now be purchased for approximately $166.42 or 0.00344488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xSuter Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

