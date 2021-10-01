Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Up 17.7% This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $845,474.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00067037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00152622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.67 or 1.00012896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.80 or 0.06856057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

