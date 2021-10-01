YOU COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,247.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $178,247.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00232791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012910 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.