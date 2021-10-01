Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,251 shares of company stock valued at $18,409,598. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $8,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after purchasing an additional 361,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.