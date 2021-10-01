Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Excellon Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EXN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,045. The company has a market cap of $42.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.