Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 621,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

