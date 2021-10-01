Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00239227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00117348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

