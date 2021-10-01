Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $183,248.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.