ZeuxCoin Market Cap Achieves $133,033.13 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $133,033.13 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00054664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00229356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00115020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011913 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

