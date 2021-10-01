ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $633,835.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 38.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 53.5% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $633,835.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00066521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00104482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00141275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,368.44 or 0.99821884 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.02 or 0.06720381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 55,392,509 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.