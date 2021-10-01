Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $5,261,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,364. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.82.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.