Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Zscaler worth $80,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,329 shares of company stock valued at $86,673,941. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $262.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.