ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 81.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

