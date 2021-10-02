$0.01 EPS Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RES traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 1,401,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,205. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,948. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.