-$0.07 EPS Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AutoWeb reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,467. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.24. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

