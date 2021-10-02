-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.15). FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 2,878 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FEYE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

