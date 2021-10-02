$0.09 EPS Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WETF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 871,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,174. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.14 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

