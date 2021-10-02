$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Navigator by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navigator by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Navigator by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $511.99 million, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

