$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. The Trade Desk also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

