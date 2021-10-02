$0.15 EPS Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Ecovyst posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ECVT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 198,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,036. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.