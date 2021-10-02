$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.60. 208,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $874.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,636,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.