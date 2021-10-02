$0.32 EPS Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.43. Avangrid also reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 468,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.