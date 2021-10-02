$0.58 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,776. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

