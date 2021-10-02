$0.58 EPS Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.60. The Western Union reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

WU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,776. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.