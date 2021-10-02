-$0.61 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.53). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($17.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 395,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 1,850 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $92,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

