-$0.63 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.81). MacroGenics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after purchasing an additional 678,774 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNX traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 530,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,835. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.23.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.