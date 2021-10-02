$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.81. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $115.15. 2,182,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,196. Paychex has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

