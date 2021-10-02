$0.82 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,369 shares of company stock worth $15,145,912. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 149,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

TNET traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $96.54. 159,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,113. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.