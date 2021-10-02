$0.83 EPS Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.76. Navient posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,392. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,116,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Navient by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navient by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Navient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

