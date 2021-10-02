$0.97 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after buying an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.82. 895,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,518. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

