$1.00 EPS Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 466,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $6,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.