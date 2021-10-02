$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 738,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,572. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $64,644,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

