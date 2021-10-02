$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National also posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden National by 34.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Camden National by 97,460.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. Camden National has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.