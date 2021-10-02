$1.31 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

