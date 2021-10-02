$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.17. 258,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.74.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
