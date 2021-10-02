$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.78. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.17. 258,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.74.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

