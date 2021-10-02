$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.