$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

