100,000 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000,000. Kairos Acquisition makes up about 46.3% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.29% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kairos Acquisition stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,805. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

