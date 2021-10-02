111,663 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,445,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE WU opened at $20.54 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

