$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.