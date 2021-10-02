$13.19 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce $13.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.61 million to $18.44 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $55.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $67.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.03 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $330.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $117,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

